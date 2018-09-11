Man on bicycle shot in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the apparent drive-by shooting of a bicyclist.

A man was riding his bike about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he was shot in the buttocks and the foot. He told police he heard gunfire as a truck passed by.

The man is hospitalized in stable condition. No arrests have been made.