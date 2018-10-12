Man on trial in 2013 shooting death of pregnant girlfriend

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County trial was underway for a man accused in the 2013 shooting deaths of his estranged girlfriend and her fetus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 42-year-old Terrance Duff of University City went on trial Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder, as well as burglary and armed criminal action.

Authorities alleged 32-year-old Antoinetta Davis was 22 to 23 weeks pregnant with Duff's child when she was killed in her Jennings home.

A prosecutor told jurors Tuesday that Duff shot Davis 11 times while six children ranging in age from 2 to 13 were in the home.

Duff's public defender said the shooting happened during an argument, and that Duff's actions were spurred by emotion and passion, invalidating the first-degree murder charge.