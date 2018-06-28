Man on trial in HIV exposure case previously tested positive

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Prosecutors say a 23-year-old man accused of exposing other gay men to HIV while attending college in suburban St. Louis first tested positive for the virus that causes AIDS in Indiana.

They say that positive test came two years before one in 2013 in Missouri.

They disclosed the new evidence Tuesday during their opening statement in Michael L. Johnson's trial. The former wrestler at Lindenwood University in St. Charles is accused of infecting two of his sex partners and endangering four others.

His public defender didn't make an opening statement or address Johnson's earlier test while cross-examining three prosecution witnesses.

The former state high school wrestling champion from Indianapolis could face decades in prison if convicted. Johnson also was a junior college national champion at Lincoln College in Illinois.