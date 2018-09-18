Man ordered tried in Kansas killing of sister of slain woman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been ordered to stand trial in the slaying of the sister of a girl whose kidnapping 17 years earlier sparked a massive manhunt before she was found dead in Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports a Wyandotte County judge ordered the trial Friday after 41-year-old Emenencio Lansdown's preliminary hearing on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Lansdown's attorney entered pleas of not guilty on his behalf.

Lansdown is accused of killing Casey Eaton in April near the Kansas City, Kansas, park dedicated to her late sister, Pamela Butler.

Butler was 10 in 1999 when she was kidnapped while roller-skating near her home. Butler's body was later found in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Her abductor, Keith Nelson, was convicted and sentenced to death.