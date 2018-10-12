Man out of jail on bail accused in fatal shooting

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — A Ferguson man accused of killing a man this week was out of jail on bail for an incident earlier this year in which a police officer was injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 32-year-old Mario Richardson is charged with murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a gun in the death of 52-year-old Curtis Robinson. Robinson was shot in University City Tuesday.

Police say the two men were involved in a fight before the shooting. Richardson was arrested Tuesday night and is jailed without bail.

Richardson was arrested in June after allegedly backing a car toward an officer during a traffic stop, then struggling with the officer, who suffered hand and elbow injuries in the skirmish.