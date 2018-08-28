Man pleads guilty after officers confiscate 50 weapons
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 33-year-old convicted felon who tried to sell firearms to a pawn shop pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms.
Jeremy Roark, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of firearms.
Court documents indicate Roark tried to sell six firearms to a Jefferson City pawn shop in December 2017 and told the owner he had up to 70 more firearms that he could bring to the store. The owner eventually called authorities.
Investigators recovered about 50 firearms from Roark during the investigation.
Federal law does not allow convicted felons to own firearms or ammunition. Roark has prior felony drug convictions and for driving under the influence of alcohol.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA (AP) — A man has been charged with threatening to have explosives with him while robbing a Columbia bank... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with robbery and making a terrorist threat after Friday's bomb scare at the Hy-Vee... More >>
in
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an Interstate 70... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City staff and members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action and Adaptation will meet for the... More >>
in
CAMDEN (AP) — Authorities are blaming excessive speed for a boat crash that killed three people from Kansas at Missouri's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Friends of a Jefferson City shooting victim mourned 22-year-old Charon Session Monday. Session was supposed to... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Glowering in public and near-silent for two days, President Donald Trump relented under pressure Monday by tersely... More >>
in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida (all... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - The Hallsville City Council interviewed two candidates for the position of Chief of Police, but the mayor, Logan... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Republican Sen. James Inhofe told reporters Monday that Sen. John McCain was "partially to blame" for the controversy... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police responded to a hit-and-run Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Boulevard and Again Street. Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Father Richard Litzau, pastor at St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia, said he agrees with responses from... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson says he is considering calling the Legislature into a special session next month.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 33-year-old convicted felon who tried to sell firearms to a pawn shop... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bird scooters have made its way to Columbia. Bird scooters were put all over downtown and into... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — A Joplin man alleges a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper sexually assaulted him during a 2014 strip... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University said the victim of a shooting on Tanya Lynn Drive Monday morning was enrolled as... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The warm summer months are great for exploring the outdoors, but research shows you might want to be... More >>
in