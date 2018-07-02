Man pleads guilty in $2.25 internet steroids distribution

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A North Carolina man has admitted that he led a $2.25 million conspiracy to sell steroids over the internet.

Aaron Vincent Schweidler, of Smithfield, North Carolina, pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute anabolic steroids and to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The 32-year-old Schweidler, formerly of Weston, Missouri, admitted that he and co-conspirators ran an internet-based company, called Power Trip, that manufactured and sold anabolic steroids to customers throughout the United States.

Prosecutors said the defendants required customers to pay with debit cards, using names and account numbers provided by the defendants. Payments were sent to those cards to conceal the proceeds of the illegal transactions.

Three other people have pleaded guilty.

Under the plea, Schweidler will be sentenced to four years without parole.