Man pleads guilty in 2017 Lake Ozark shooting

MILLER COUNTY - A Rolla man pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of second-degree murder stemming from a 2017 shooting at an RV Park.

According to online court records, Gary Sweet, of Rolla, also pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

Jim and Sheri Parker were killed in the shooting at an RV Park on Wood River Road.

According to a previous KOMU 8 reporting, documents showed that authorities obtained surveillance video showing a man matching Sweet's description entering and exiting the office/home building at the park before approaching an RV and shooting at it.

At the time of the shooting, park resident Kelly Love described the suspect as a "belligerent" drunk who caused problems within the park.

"Well he would over drink, and he would just get belligerent I mean they gave him every chance- alright, no drinking on golf cart. You have to say it in your campground site. Now you have to drink in the house," Love said. "They did not just come up one day and say you’re out of here. They tried to give him chance after chance after chance.”

Sweet's sentencing is set for June 12.