Man pleads guilty in 2018 Columbia homicide, sentenced to 25 years

COLUMBIA - A man charged for a 2018 deadly shooting pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Damontrion Doxley, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police said Doxley shot and killed Javonte Roy on Pinehurst Lane, near the Lake of the Woods area of Columbia. No motive for the shooting was determined during the investigation, and at the time of Doxley's arrest, deputies said they weren't sure if Doxley and Roy knew each other.