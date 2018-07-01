Man pleads guilty in Callaway County double murder, sentenced to life in prison

FULTON - One of two people arrested for a double homicide in Callaway County pleaded guilty on Thursday, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Dale Lee Horton pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder; four other charges were dismissed. Horton recieved a life sentence without the possibility of parole for each count, and the two sentences will run concurrently.

He was arrested in April 2016 following the deaths of his mother, Sherry Horton, and his brother-in-law, Joshua Griffith. Both were found shot to death at the family home. Horton and his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Grayson, were arrested at the Welcome Inn motel in Columbia the next day.

Grayson still faces charges in the case, including two counts of first-degree murder. She is scheduled to stand trial in November.