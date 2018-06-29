Man pleads guilty in case of Tre'veon Marshall death

By: Shannon Shaver, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and The Associated Press

COLUMBIA - A week before the start of his trial, Joshua Murray pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree in connection to last summer's killing of Tre'veon Marshall.

Columbia police officers found Marshall dead in McKee Park on July 14, 2013. Murray was one of three charged in connection to the case. Nicholas Thomas was found guilty in the case in June.

During Thomas' trial, Murray told Defense Attorney David Wallis he and Thomas had no discussion of shooting and killing Marshall and said he only thought they were going to jump him.

Murray also pleaded guilty to burglary second degree in an unrelated case.

Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tracy Gonzalez recommended that Murray be sentenced to 10 years for the assault and seven years for an unrelated burglary last summer.

Murray will be sentenced October 6.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information available.]