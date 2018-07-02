Man pleads guilty in conspiracy to rob escort customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Independence man has admitted to being part of a conspiracy to use online escort ads to lure victims to the Kansas City area to be robbed

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Sage Harrison entered the plea Tuesday to robbery conspiracy and to two counts of aiding and abetting robbery.

He admitted he was part of conspiracy that used several websites to arrange meetings with escorts in the Kansas City area. When the customers arrived, the armed conspirators would be waiting and rob them.

Harrison also admitted that helped in two specific robberies in Independence in October 2015.

Prosecutors say records obtained from Google revealed dozens of e-mail confirmation notices from Kansas City area hotels, along with numerous e-mail notifications from craigslist.org and backpage.com of men responding to ads.