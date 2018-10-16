Man pleads guilty in deadly 2017 crash

COLUMBIA - A man will spend the next nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly November 2017 crash.

Prosecutors initially charged William Lauer with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful possession of a gun and leaving the scene of a crash. Lauer pleaded guilty on October 9 to only the latter two charges.

Police arrested Lauer in February 2018, several months after he crashed into a bridge support on I-70 Drive Southeast. Two people in Lauer's truck, Cathy Watson and Randy Burks, were injured, and Watson later died. Court documents said Lauer told a witness he had fallen asleep at the wheel.