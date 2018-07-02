Man Pleads Guilty in Overdose Death

JACKSON (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking charges for giving a woman a fatal cocktail of prescription drugs and alcohol.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 25-year-old Steven Harbour of Fredericktown entered the plea Monday and was sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter and 12 years for drug distribution.The sentences will run concurrently.

Harbour was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Nicole Jones, who was found dead in a Perryville motel in June. Harbour told police he gave her painkillers, antidepressants and alcohol. But he told the judge on Monday that he didn't intend to kill her.

Harbour was scheduled to stand trial in June before Monday's plea agreement.