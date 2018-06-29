Man Pleads Guilty in SW Mo. Teen's Stabbing Death

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) - One of two men accused in a southwest Missouri teenager's stabbing death will be sentenced in November after admitting his role in the case.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Jorgensen of Ava pleaded guilty last Friday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 2011 death of 17-year-old Kenny Stout of Republic.

Jorgensen was originally charged with first-degree murder. KYTV-TV reports the terms of the plea agreement put possible sentences at a maximum of 20 years for each crime, to run concurrently.

Prosecutors say Jorgensen and another man beat up Stout, left him in the woods, and then went back and stabbed him to death.

Twenty-six-year-old Nathan Jensen of Seymour is charged with first-degree murder and is scheduled for trial in October in Pulaski County.