Man pleads guilty, is sentenced for deadly Columbia crash

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man pleaded guilty to causing a deadly crash in April, and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Jeremiah Lynne, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. He had originally been charged with murder for the deaths of his passenger, Skyler Littleton, and her unborn child. Littleton had been four months pregnant at the time of the crash.

According to police, Lynne had been speeding along Garth Avenue, prompting an officer to attempt a traffic stop. At the intersection of Garth and Ash Street, Lynne tried to pass several vehicles at the four-way stop, and crashed into a vehicle which was turning.

Lynne then tried to run from the scene of the crash, but was arrested a short distance away.

Speaking of the guilty plea and sentence, Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight said he was very pleased with the outcome of what began with a "terrible tragedy," considering a jury may have given Lynne a lesser punishment in the event of a trial and conviction.