Man Pleads Guilty to 2004 Springfield Murder

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty in a 2004 shooting death in Springfield.

Eric Fairburn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of William McDaniel, who was found dead at his Springfield home on May 14, 2004. The Springfield News-Leader reported Friday that Fairburn was also sentenced to life in prison.

Rebecca McDaniel, the widow of William McDaniel, was in the courtroom as Fairburn pleaded guilty. She called police after her husband was shot at their home.

Late last year, Fairburn came forward to police and admitted killing William McDaniel.

Prosecutors said Fairburn had threatened McDaniel before the shooting, and police had long thought Fairburn was involved, but lacked the evidence for charges until his admission. In court Friday, he apologized and said he acted alone.