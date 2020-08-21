Man pleads guilty to charges in deadly December shooting in Fayette
FAYETTE - The man charged for a December 2019 killing in Fayette pleaded guilty Wednesday, and is scheduled to be sentenced in October.
Alfredo Hicks pleaded to charges including second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with a witness and receiving stolen property.
Police arrested Hicks after he killed 29-year-old John Lamar Turner from Poplar Bluff. Officers had found Turner's body in a car the day before they arrested Hicks.
Hicks' sentencing is scheduled for October 7.
