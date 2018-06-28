Man pleads guilty to charges linked to fatal hit-and-run

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southeast Missouri man faces October sentencing after pleading guilty to felony charges linked to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old pedestrian.

Online court records show that Randel Sparks of Poplar Bluff pleaded guilty last Friday to charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and of tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

Sparks entered the pleas in Greene County on a venue change from Butler County.Authorities say Sparks' vehicle hit Heavenly Hafford on Dec. 9, 2015, as she was walking near a Poplar Bluff intersection.

A co-defendant, Ben Ressel, has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial scheduled for Sept. 11 on identical charges.

Sparks' sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20.