Man pleads guilty to fraud, impersonating Cerner employees

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to participating in a multimillion dollar fraud scheme that included impersonating employees of a Kansas City-based company.

The Kansas City Star reports that 54-year-old David Hernon entered a guilty plea Monday to charges that he conspired to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors claim Hernon and three others created dozens of companies with the intent to impersonate actual companies such as Cerner Corp. in Kansas City.

According to prosecutors, the participants in the scheme solicited more than $6 million in investments from dozens of doctors and engineered the sale of a $1 million MRI system to a Dallas hospital.

The three other defendants in the case have pleaded guilty as well.

Sentencing dates have not yet been scheduled.