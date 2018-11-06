Man Pleads Guilty to Hiring a Hit Man to Kill Estranged Wife

FULTON - A Fulton man pleaded guilty in Callaway County Court Monday to conspiring to have his estranged wife killed back in the fall of 2012. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Michael Gordon to six years in prison.

Callaway County Sheriff Sergeant Clay Chism said on October 26, 2012, he received information that Gordon was conspiring to have his estranged wife, Tara Moore killed. Chism said Gordon was trying to find a hit man to kill Moore and believed he found someone who could arrange the murder.

Chism said he met with the person whom Gordon believed could help him and that confidential informant said Gordon told him he needed Moore "to disappear" and was serious. Chism reported the informant told him Gordon said he needed Moore's death to seem accidental so he could get double benefit on her life insurance policy. The informant said Gordon suggested her neck be broken and that she be run off the road to look like a car crash.

According to court documents, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted an undercover investigation. Documents say the informant agreed to tell Gordon about a hit man that would be a Missouri State Highway Patrol undercover officer.

Documents say the officer met with Gordon in Kingdom City where Gordon agreed to have the officer kill Moore by shooting her in the head at her home. Deputies said Gordon agreed to pay the officer $2,000 and gave him $40 as an initial payment. Documents say Gordon then showed the officer Moore's home and vehicle as well as preparing a diagram of her home to help the officer in the homicide.

Court documents say Gordon has two prior convictions in Boone County for third-degree assault and one prior conviction for third-degree domestic assault.