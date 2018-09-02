Man Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

UNION (AP) - A former pizza parlor manager pleads guilty to kidnapping one of two eastern Missouri boys he is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting. Michael Devlin pleaded guilty in Franklin County to one charge of child kidnapping and one count of armed-criminal action in the Jan. 8th abduction of 13-year-old William "Ben" Ownby. It was the first in a series of hearings this week in four jurisdictions where Devlin faces more than 80 counts in the kidnappings and sexual abuse of Ownby and Shawn Hornbeck. Devlin is expected to plead guilty to all the charges against him. The 41-year-old Devlin has been jailed since Jan. 12th when police went to his Kirkwood apartment looking for Ownby, who had been kidnapped four days earlier as he got off a school bus. Rescuers were shocked to find Ownby and Hornbeck, now 16, who had disappeared while riding a bike in Richwoods in 2002.