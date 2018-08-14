Man pleads guilty to knife attack at Kansas shelter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has admitted in a Kansas court that he tried to kill a homeless shelter employee by slashing his throat.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that 22-year-old Christopher McCay pleaded guilty in Douglas County to attempted first-degree murder.

He admitted that in March 2014 he used a steak knife from the Lawrence Community Shelter's kitchen and stabbed 46-year-old Robert Shaner.

McCay had been a guest at the site.

He faces between a dozen and 54 years in prison, depending on the findings of his pre-sentence investigation.

McCay is due to appear next in court on Feb. 12.