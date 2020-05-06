Man pleads guilty to murder in 2018 shooting of teenager
COLUMBIA - A man pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder for the 2018 shooting death of 14-year-old Nasir Smith.
Erick Libimbi is scheduled to be sentenced June 5. Another man, Alex Glay, is still awaiting trial.
According to court documents, police responded to the Links apartments in east Columbia and found Smith dead. The shooting reportedly happened during a drug deal.
