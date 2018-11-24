Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Auxvasse-Area Family

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Circuit Court reported a man pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of an Auxvasse-area family.

Prosecutors arraigned Ryan and Jacie Coari back in 2011. Prosecutors charged Ryan Coari with first-degree murder and Jacie Coari with second-degree murder. The two are accused of killing Michael Wieberg and Amanda Weiberg in September of 2011.