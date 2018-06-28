Man pleads guilty to role in several restaurant robberies

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri man has admitted taking part in a string of armed robberies at restaurants in the Kansas City area.

Federal prosecutors say Isiah Etienne, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to participating in the robbery conspiracy, robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence.

Three other Kansas City-area men have already pleaded guilty in the conspiracy.

The men would wait until the end of the business day when an employee opened a door to take out trash to gain access to the businesses. Prosecutors say they threatened employees to get access to the restaurants' safes, using an assault rifle.

The robberies occurred in Lee's Summit, Independence and Blue Springs in November 2014.