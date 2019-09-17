Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY - A man pleaded guilty Monday to child molestation, prosecutors said.

Dillon J. Robertson pleaded guilty to having "sexual contact" with two juvenile females by touching their “genitals with his hand and he did so for the purposes of his sexual gratification,” Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey said in a news release.

Robertson pleaded guilty to first-degree child molestation with sentencing set for November. Robertson was sentenced to one year in the county jail on the charge of second-degree child molestation, prosecutors said.

He remains in the Miller County jail in lieu of bond. The incident happened in January 2016 in Eldon.