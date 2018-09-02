Man pleads guilty to shooting death in Raytown

RAYTOWN (AP) — A 27-year-old man who was once mistakenly freed from jail has pleaded guilty to a 2014 shooting death.

The Kansas City Star reports court records show Malcolm Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the October 2014 death of Monteario Hogan of Kansas City.

Prosecutors say Hogan was shot behind a Family Dollar store in Raytown.

Johnson was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

While he was awaiting trial, Johnson was mistakenly released last February from the Jackson County jail. He was arrested again in August in Independence.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7