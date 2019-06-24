Man pleads guilty to transporting a minor for illegal sex

SLATER - A 35-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to transporting a 16-year-old across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

Daniel Lee Kirby said he transported the girl between March 4 - June 25, 2018, with the intent to engage in sexual acts.

The 16-year-old went missing from her bedroom in the early morning hours on March 4, 2018, in East Ridge, Tennessee.

Kirby said he met the girl via Facebook. He said she was his girlfriend and he helped plan her run away from her family, and invited her to move in with him.

She was found living with Kirby in Slater and was later put into foster care.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Kirby faces a minimum of 10 years in prison without parole.