Man pleads not guilty in 1991 Missouri killing of classmate

2 days 6 hours 30 minutes ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 4:46:00 PM CST March 02, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man charged in the fatal shooting his 14-year-old classmate almost 30 years ago pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder.

William Christopher Niemet, 43, of Fulton, is charged in the death of Greg Jones, whose body was found in June 1991 near Russellville. He had been shot twice in the head, authorities said last week. Niemet was 15 at the time.

Niemet, who appeared via video from the Cole County Jail, will be back in court next Monday to determine if he will be granted bond, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Niemet's attorney, Curtis Hanrahan, asked that his client be given a $100,000 bond.

He said Niemet operates several businesses employing about 100 people in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois, and would agree to stay under house arrest with an ankle monitor if he was released on bond, Hanrahan said.

Cole County Associate Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker delayed action on the bond until March 9, noting that people connected to the case had asked to be present at Niemet's hearings but were not in court Monday.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department probable cause statement filed when Niemet was charged last week does not indicate a motive for the shooting, and does not say if the gun used in the killing was recovered. It does note ammunition recovered at Niemet's home at the time matched the type of rounds recovered in Jones' skull.

The probable cause statement says several witnesses told police Niemet "claimed responsibility for the murder of Greg Jones, with three witnesses reporting Niemet told them about the murder."

Niemet was arrested in 1991 not long after Jones' body was found but the juvenile court case was eventually dropped, and Niemet filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the county and then-Sheriff John Hemeyer in 1997. That lawsuit was later dismissed.

The Fulton Sun reported that Niemet was implicated but never charged in a 2005 death in Fulton. The victim, Shawnda Reed, was shot to death in her home. Niemet, who was Reed's landlord, was charged with insurance fraud after prosecutors alleged he had taken out a $150,000 insurance policy on Reed's life. They also charged him with forgery, alleging Niemet had used false documents to obtain financing to construct Reed's home.

Prosecutors dropped the charges in 2006, citing a lack of evidence. The investigation into Reed's death is still open.

More News

Grid
List

United, JetBlue cutting US flights because of coronavirus
United, JetBlue cutting US flights because of coronavirus
(CNN) -- United Airlines and JetBlue Airways became the first airlines to cut their US flight schedules on Wednesday, as... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 9:47:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Helicopter emergency landing in Randolph County, records show age is 40 years
Helicopter emergency landing in Randolph County, records show age is 40 years
RANDOLPH COUNTY- A helicopter had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B.... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 8:08:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Columbia officals addresses downtown parking concerns
Columbia officals addresses downtown parking concerns
COLUMBIA - City officials are planning to fight the idea that there is no parking in downtown Columbia. It's... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 8:08:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Coronavirus impacts travel plans in Missouri
Coronavirus impacts travel plans in Missouri
COLUMBIA – Spring break and family vacations have come closer and people have said coronavirus has impacted their travel plans.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 6:19:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to US fuel pump recall
Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to US fuel pump recall
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 5:14:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Columbia man sentenced for plotting terrorist attack
Columbia man sentenced for plotting terrorist attack
KANSAS CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced Wednesday to over 19 years in prison after plotting a mass terrorist... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 4:55:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Officials plan to address community on coronavirus
Officials plan to address community on coronavirus
COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece plans to host a press conference Thursday at 10a.m. to discuss the coronavirus outbreak. ... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 4:16:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in Top Stories

Lawsuit accuses MU dean of sex and age discrimination
Lawsuit accuses MU dean of sex and age discrimination
COLUMBIA - Former MU journalism professor Debra Mason is alleging in a lawsuit against the university that she was the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 3:17:58 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged with abandoning wife's corpse
Columbia man charged with abandoning wife's corpse
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was charged Wednesday after police say he abandoned his wife's corpse on Quail Drive. ... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 2:39:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Fulton Medical Center is first Midwest hospital with possible coronavirus killing system
Fulton Medical Center is first Midwest hospital with possible coronavirus killing system
FULTON - The Fulton Medical Center (FMC) is the first hospital in the Midwest to introduce a new disinfectant system... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 2:11:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Affordable housing grants benefit Columbia families
Affordable housing grants benefit Columbia families
COLUMBIA - Local organizations met with the city of Columbia's Housing Programs Division Wednesday to learn how to get city... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 1:47:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in Continuous News

Bipartisan gun bill moves fast in the House
Bipartisan gun bill moves fast in the House
JEFFERSON CITY - The bipartisan Blair's Law bills are having their first committee hearing Wednesday. Blair Lane was 11... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 1:15:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

UPDATE: CPS did not appear at House seclusion hearing
UPDATE: CPS did not appear at House seclusion hearing
JEFFERSON CITY - House lawmakers will discuss seclusion and restraint policy in K-12 schools on Wednesday evening, but representatives from... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 1:10:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Judge orders JCPS administrator be reinstated 8 months after alleged data breach
Judge orders JCPS administrator be reinstated 8 months after alleged data breach
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools has been ordered to rehire a school administrator fired after an alleged data... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 1:01:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Michael Bloomberg ends campaign, endorses Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg ends campaign, endorses Joe Biden
NEW YORK CITY - Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 9:33:00 AM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Walmart trying out new health clinics featuring mental health counselors
Walmart trying out new health clinics featuring mental health counselors
(CNN) – In Calhoun, Georgia, a city of around 16,000 residents 70 miles outside of Atlanta, Walmart is testing out... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 9:14:42 AM CST March 04, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Third suspect in drug deal-related shooting pleads guilty
Third suspect in drug deal-related shooting pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - Another suspect charged in connection with a drug deal that turned deadly pleaded guilty and was sentenced to... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 8:19:00 AM CST March 04, 2020 in News

MO Presidential Primary: What to know before you vote
MO Presidential Primary: What to know before you vote
COLUMBIA -- Missourians will be able to vote in the state's primary election on Tuesday, March 10. Here is everything... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday, March 03, 2020 9:15:00 PM CST March 03, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 44°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
12am 42°
1am 41°
2am 41°
3am 41°