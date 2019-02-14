Man poisoned by carbon monoxide at Moberly Airport has died

8 hours 31 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, February 13 2019 Feb 13, 2019 Wednesday, February 13, 2019 3:49:00 PM CST February 13, 2019 in News
By: Charles Nichelson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Moberly (AP) - A St. Louis man, who was one of three people exposed to carbon monoxide at the Omar Bradley Airport in Moberly, has died.

Arron Herring of St. Louis, 29, died over the weekend, according to the Randolph County coroner.

Two other men, Matthew Gregory Trani II and Wren Allen Johannaber, and a Moberly firefighter were released from the hospital after being treated for carbon monoxide exposure.

The leak was the result of a malfunction in one of the heating units for the hanger.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

