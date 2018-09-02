Man police say confessed, pleads not guilty to murder

JEFFERSON CITY - Court records showed Tuesday a Jefferson City man pleaded not guilty to charges he murdered a man in April, a crime to which police say he confessed.

According to police, 25-year-old Paris Alexander-Henderson confessed to killing 33-year-old Bryant O. Sturkey April 25, after an argument about family members.

Court records showed Tuesday Alexander-Henderson pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

A new court date was set for September 9, according to Alexander-Henderson's attorney.

The Jefferson City Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call near 1400 Elizabeth St. about 12:45 a.m. April 25. When officers arrived, a car was speeding away, and they found Sturkey shot in another car. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said witnesses at the scene identified Alexander-Henderson as the suspect and told officers what his car looked like. Cole County Sheriff's deputies later found him at a home in the Westview Heights neighborhood. They arrested him without incident, police said.

Police said Henderson confessed to the killing during questioning at the Jefferson City Police Department.