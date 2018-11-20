Man Posing as Employee Robs KC Zoo with Handgun

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police say a man who robbed a concession stand at the Kansas City Zoo wore an employee shirt and served a customer a soft drink before pulling a gun on two zoo workers.

The Kansas City Star reports the holdup at 4:50 p.m. Sunday happened just before the zoo closed. Two employees at the Treetops Snacks concession stand say a man wearing a blue zoo shirt knocked on the staff door and said he needed to check the stand's Dr. Pepper supply.

Police say a customer approached and asked for a soft drink, and the man pulled on a pair of food preparation gloves and served it.

The workers say after the customer left the man pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.