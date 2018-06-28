Man Posing as Holts Summit Police Officer

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summit Police Department is looking for the public's assistance in identifying a person that is posing as a police officer.

On the morning of April 7, a person approached a citizen in Holts Summit identifying himself as a police officer. The imposter wore dark colored pants and a light blue uniform style shirt. He is described as heavy set.

All Holts Summit police officers have badges, badge numbers and department identification cards that could be produced when asked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Callaway County Crimestoppers or the Holts Summit Police Department at 573-896-4678.