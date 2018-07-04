Man Pulled from River Des Peres in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St Louis emergency crews called off a search of River des Peres after a motorist was pulled from the water.

Police said the man was described as incoherent, but he kept mentioning children, prompting officials to search the river Sunday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officials said the search was called off after all of the man's children were located and determined to be safe.

Rescue workers also pulled the man's truck from the river and found no one inside. The man, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Dan Sutter said the driver failed to make a turn and drove into the river.