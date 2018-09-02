Man Pulled Over by Trooper Jumps From Bridge

FENTON, Mo. (AP) - Search crews were back in the Meramec River near St. Louis on Wednesday after a man jumped from a bridge after running from police during a traffic stop.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped the man for speeding about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 21 near Highway 141. When the trooper approached the car the man ran to the bridge and jumped.

The search was temporarily halted by strong storms around 5 a.m. Wednesday.