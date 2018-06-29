Man Receives 45 Years in Prison for Killing MU Football Fan

COLUMBIA (AP) - The suspected triggerman in last year's killing of a college football fan in Columbia has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.



Investigators have identified Daron Peal as the person who shot 22-year-old Aaron Hobson, of Wichita, Kan., outside a convenience store last Oct. 23. Hobson was in Columbia to see his cousin, University of Missouri defensive back Trey Hobson, play in the Tigers' homecoming game.



KMIZ-TV reports Peal was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He pleaded guilty in July.

Two other people have pleaded guilty to lesser charges, and five others await trial.

Aaron Hobson had been attending Kansas City, Kan., Community College, but was planning to return to Prairie View A&M University in Texas for the spring 2011 semester.