Man recovering in hospital after fiery car accident on Grindstone

COLUMBIA - A man was still in the hospital Monday after a car accident on Grindstone Parkway and Bearfield Road the day before.

Columbia Police said 33-year-old Randall Siddens was seriously injured when he and 22-year-old Robin Greener were struck by a Ford Focus while walking along the road picking up traffic cones used during a bike race.

The Focus also struck a truck that was stopped while Siddens and Greener were working. The driver, 23-year-old Regine McCracken, had minor injuries. The truck was being escorted by a police vehicle with its lights flashing.

The Focus caught fire and burned heavily, stopping traffic for five hours.

The truck was owned by Ultramax Sports, which said it is “overwhelmed by the support,” for the injured employees its Facebook page:

KOMU 8 News spoke with Ultramax Sports owner Mark Livesay, who said Siddens has been with the company for five years.

“He used to work for us full time, and now he’s a stay at home dad - super experienced with this stuff. One of our best guys actually,” Livesay said.

Siddens has "mysterious injuries," Livesay said.

“We are all here praying for him. We will see in the coming days how it goes,” Livesay said.

He said Siddens and Greener were still in the closed portion of the lane when they were hit.

“From what I understand so far, the car passed from the rear of the policeman’s vehicle, around the policeman’s vehicle, then hit the back end of our truck. Our guy who was on the street got hit by the car,” Livesay said.

Police said their investigation will take three to four days.

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the crash to call them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.