Man Robbed at Hyvee Gas Station in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A man was robbed outside a Hyvee gas station on West Broadway around 4:45AM Wednesday morning. The victim was getting gas when a man approached him.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5'8" and 5'10". He was wearing all black and had a facial piercing.

The Columbia Police Department are calling it a strong-arm robbery.

KOMU will keep you updated as the Columbia Police Deptartment release more information.