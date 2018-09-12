Man Robs Columbia Credit Union

COLUMBIA - A man robbed the Academic Credit Union on West Ash Street early Thursday afternoon. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and indicated, but didn't display, a hand gun.

Police say the man left on foot heading north with an undisclosed amount of money in a bag to a wooded area across from the credit union's property. Police used tracking dogs to search the wooded area, but found no one.

There weren't any customers in the building and no one was injured.

Three schools locked down their facilities: Fairview Elementary, Smithton Middle and Mary Paxton Keeley Elementary School. Fairview Elementary Summer School Principal Kelsey Morris said the school received a phone call from their district safety and security officer at approximately 1:20 letting them know there had been a robbery within their zone.

"Anytime something happens within our zone that could already impact our school in our day-to-day routines, procedures and activities, our district does a really appropriate job at making sure we know in a timely manner so we can respond accordingly," Morris said.

Police ask if any one has any information on the suspect to call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers.