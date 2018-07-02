Man robs Columbia motel with handgun

COLUMBIA — Police officers responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Motel at 8:46 p.m. Saturday evening for a robbery, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department.

A male suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the lobby of the motel on 3100 Wingate Court and demanded money. He retrieved an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot.

When officers arrived, a K-9 track was conducted and it ended in a lot south of the motel. There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the incident and the investigation continues as of Saturday evening.

The suspected is described as a black male, approximately 6-feet tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with his face covered.

