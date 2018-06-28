Man Run Over by 1 Car, Struck by Another

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was dragged and run over by one vehicle, then struck by another.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Chouteau and Grand. The victim's name has not been released, and police are still searching for the drivers.

Witnesses told police that the man walked up to a Jeep Cherokee at a traffic light on Chouteau and reached inside the open driver's side window. The Jeep took off with the man hanging on. As the Jeep's speed increased the man eventually lost his grip and was run over.

Another vehicle then ran over the victim. Both vehicles left before police arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.