Man rushed to hospital after gunshot wound

By: Claire Kopsky and Joe Rossetti, KOMU 8 Reporters

COLUMBIA - Police responded to reports of a gunshot wound in North Columbia on Kennesaw Ridge Road Friday night.

Sergeant Clint Sinclair told KOMU the victim is a male in his 20s and was rushed to a local hospital.

Sergeant Sinclair said police will continue to investigate the scene inside the residence at Spencers Crest.

Police confirmed there are no further safety concerns to the area.