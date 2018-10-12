Man's body found in car trunk along rural Missouri highway

SULLIVAN (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the trunk of a car along a highway.

Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke says the body was discovered Thursday afternoon near the town of Sullivan after a mail carrier saw the vehicle and noticed an odor coming from it.

The victim has not been identified. The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's officer is seeking to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are trying to find the registered owner of the vehicle for questioning.