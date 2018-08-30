Man's body pulled from river at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities in St. Louis are still trying to identify, as of Monday morning, the body of a man found floating in the Mississippi River.

The body was found about 3 a.m. Monday. Police said a tugboat captain saw the body floating in the river in north St. Louis. Fire crews were called and recovered it near Lumiere Place Casino.

Investigators believe the body had been in the river for some time.