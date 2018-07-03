Man's Death Forces Dismissal of Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The shooting death of Mario Claiborne forced the dismissal of the St. Louis man's closely-watched case before the US Supreme Court. A ruling was expected within weeks as justices sought to clarify how much discretion federal judges have when applying sentencing guidelines. Claiborne died in a shooting May 29th. He was driving a car that pulled into a service station just before midnight. Police said a passenger got out and stole an idling Dodge Dakota pickup. Claiborne was following the stolen truck when the truck's former occupant allegedly fired a shot that killed Claiborne. The appeal focused on whether federal judges can sentence defendants to less than what the sentencing guidelines recommend. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in February.