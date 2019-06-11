Man's Death Found Unrelated to Missed Ride
Governor Blunt ordered a review of Medicaid transportation procedures after 63-year-old Willie Reed was found dead earlier this month. Reed was a kidney transplant patient who had scheduled an early-morning ride to a St. Louis hospital. The ride never showed up at his home. But in a letter dated for Wednesday and obtained by the Springfield-News Leader, the head of the Department of Social Services said Reed died the day before his scheduled ride. The letter also said the company that handles the transportation services for the state has an "appropriate" policy for handling patients who don't need emergency medical attention.
