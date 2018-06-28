Man's death in parking garage investigated as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a man's death in a Kansas City parking garage as a homicide.

Police said in a news release that officers responding to a shooting found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the upper level of the garage. It is near a branch of the library located just south of the upscale County Club Plaza. The victim was in his late 30s, but his name wasn't immediately released.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call police or a tips hotline.