Man's ear bitten off during argument

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Authorities in Franklin County say a man's ear was bitten off during a weekend dispute.

KMOV-TV in St. Louis reports that the victim told deputies he and the suspect were arguing about a mutual friend about 3 a.m. Sunday when the biting happened.

Authorities say deputies found the missing ear on a driveway and gave it to ambulance workers who took the man to a hospital in Washington, Missouri.

KMOV says the ear was reattached.