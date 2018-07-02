Man's remains found on St. Charles County highway

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a trooper found a man's remains scattered across Highway 370 in St. Charles County.

The highway patrol identified the victim as 35-year-old Christopher Daugherty.

Troopers said that early Thursday, someone called and reported seeing someone who appeared to be trying to cross the highway. Officials say police went to check, but did not see anyone.

According to authorities, a trooper was driving westbound around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when she stopped to investigate what she thought looked like human remains. Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Al Nothum said that she confirmed that her discovery was indeed body parts and the highway was immediately closed.

Authorities said they believe Daugherty was struck by a passing vehicle after having mechanical trouble.

The highway has since reopened.